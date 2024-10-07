Black women voters at Penn State express support for Vice President Kamala Harris

Black women voters at Penn State say Vice President Kamala Harris could be the change they were hoping for in the upcoming election.

Yeyya Wane is a journalism and political science major who said, as a Black woman, she feels a natural connection to Harris.

“If we were to ever meet, if we were to ever talk, there would be a connection there that I wouldn't have with another presidential candidate in her place, like say Joe Biden,” Wane said.

Polls by the Washington Post/Ipsos found that among Black women under age 40, support for Harris in August was 19 points higher than support for Biden in April.

Senior Nofisat Aina said it’s not race or gender that makes her want to vote for Harris.

“She’s younger than what we’ve been used to," Aina said. "So, I do expect a lot more from her because of her age, not because she’s a woman.”

Pennsylvanians have until October 21 to register to vote. College students can choose to register where they live while attending college or at their pre-college address, if their family or guardian still lives there.