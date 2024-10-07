© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Black women voters at Penn State express support for Vice President Kamala Harris

WPSU | By Erell Williams
Published October 7, 2024 at 11:58 AM EDT
Large, seated crowd of Black Penn State students
Erell Williams
/
WPSU
Penn State students of color gather at the HUB-Robeson Center on the University Park campus for the Paul Robeson Cultural Center POC pep rally.

Black women voters at Penn State say Vice President Kamala Harris could be the change they were hoping for in the upcoming election.

Yeyya Wane is a journalism and political science major who said, as a Black woman, she feels a natural connection to Harris.

“If we were to ever meet, if we were to ever talk, there would be a connection there that I wouldn't have with another presidential candidate in her place, like say Joe Biden,” Wane said.

Polls by the Washington Post/Ipsos found that among Black women under age 40, support for Harris in August was 19 points higher than support for Biden in April.

Senior Nofisat Aina said it’s not race or gender that makes her want to vote for Harris.

“She’s younger than what we’ve been used to," Aina said. "So, I do expect a lot more from her because of her age, not because she’s a woman.”

Pennsylvanians have until October 21 to register to vote. College students can choose to register where they live while attending college or at their pre-college address, if their family or guardian still lives there.
Tags
Local News2024 Election
Erell Williams
See stories by Erell Williams