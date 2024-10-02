Join us in-person for LIVE interviews of the candidates for Pa. attorney general

Don’t miss your chance to meet and hear from the candidates to be Pennsylvania’s next attorney general just days before the election.

Join Spotlight PA and partners from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 23 in downtown Pittsburgh for an “Ultimate Job Interview” with Republican Dave Sunday, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, and Forward Party's Eric Settle.

Tickets are free but RSVPs are required for this special event. Get your tickets here »

DATE: October 23

TIME: 6:30-8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

LOCATION: GRW Theater at Point Park’s University Center, 414 Wood St., Pittsburgh, PA

Unlike most candidate forums in which politicians are asked the same policy questions over and over, the purpose of the Ultimate Job Interview is to interview candidates for the jobs they are seeking by asking them the kinds of questions about leadership, character, management, experience, and priorities that job applicants face.

The event is hosted by Spotlight PA in partnership with The Philadelphia Citizen as an extension of the Every Voice, Every Vote initiative of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Additional presenting media sponsors will be added soon.

