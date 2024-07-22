Pa. elected officials react to Biden leaving race, endorsing VP Harris

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

The state Democratic Party is encouraging voters to back Vice President Kamala Harris in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race and endorse her.

Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair and state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said he supports Harris on the ticket.

“I’m so enthusiastic, and I plan to vote for Kamala Harris at the convention for president of the United States,” he said Sunday.

Street said he “overwhelmingly” believes his delegation will support Harris.

Endorsements alone, though, do not make Harris the party’s nominee. The delegates who were pledged to Biden during the primary are free to vote for whomever they want. That choice should be made by the end of the party’s convention in Chicago in August.

Democratic nominee for auditor general and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, posted his support for Harris on X, formerly Twitter.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, considered by many to be a likely pick as Harris’ running mate, tweeted his support for Harris.

“I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades – we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results,” Shapiro wrote.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis also posted his support for Harris, saying he fully supports electing Harris.

State House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, said she was “grateful for Biden’s leadership and his continued dedication to our country and our communities.”

She posted on X that she was ready to work to get Harris elected.

Later in the night, McClinton posted several times suggesting Shapiro should join Harris on the ticket.

State Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, questioned Biden’s ability to lead the next few months.

State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, said Democratic voters were “conned out of a primary.”

Biden faced no significant opposition when running for the nomination.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., released a statement calling Biden “enfeebled” and criticizing his record.

He then went on to say the democratic process was being willfully discarded.

In 2020, Perry voted against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results for President Biden despite no evidence to support election fraud claims.