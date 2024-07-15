Former landfill near Emporium could become a new stargazing destination in Pennsylvania

A former landfill near Emporium in Cameron County could become a new stargazing site, similar to Cherry Springs in Potter County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently approved the 99-acre space for recreational use.

Josh Zucal, a Cameron County commissioner, said there are yearly methane inspections at the site to make sure it’s no longer contaminated. It had been closed since the 1980’s.

"There's roughly eight feet of dirt on top, and there [are] a few gas vents," Zucal said. "[A] conservation district has put in a few ponds for water capturing coming out of the landfill."

He said this space has one benefit viewers won’t find at Cherry Springs.

“We have wildlife viewing and they don't. So we have the elk herd and they're coming into that area so we can capitalize on that at the same time as the dark skies," Zucal said.

Brian Reid / Eventide Light Photography The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently approved a 99-acre former landfill near Emporium for recreational use.

Rowan Crisp is the education and outreach administrator for the Lumber Heritage Region in northcentral Pennsylvania. The economic development group is partnering with county commissioners on the project.

“It feels long overdue. This is something that the community members have been talking about for at least 10 years," Crisp said.

Crisp said the county is currently working on a plan to develop the site, which could include signage, pavilions and improved Wi-Fi access.

“[The site] would help with tourism, it would help with meeting resident-guided interests, preserves wildlife and allows for education opportunities about things like light pollution, and education on history and heritage. So there's a lot of good potential for it," Crisp said.

Crisp said the plan should finish around the start of next year, and implementation could start soon after depending on funding opportunities.