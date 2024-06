Archive of the Local Groove from June 01, 2024

Featuring:

Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Storm

Dave Walton - Tribal

Edward Kenepp - Nothing

Erin Condo - Love & Lightning

Infused - The Room

John Phelps - Slave To My Woman

Relic Hearts - Volatile

Stoneman - I Guess You Would Know

Ted McCloskey - This Town

The Heartstrings - Whiskey River

The Jaded Lips - It's Not Me

The Long Afternoon - Please Come Along

Host - Radio's Don Bedell