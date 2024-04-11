INTERACTIVE: See which Pa. attorney general candidate is right for you

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Pennsylvania’s April 23 primary election is fast approaching, and Democrats and Republicans will soon have to decide which attorney general candidate they want to send to the general election.

To help highlight the limited differences between the candidates and show you which candidate best aligns with your priorities, Spotlight PA — a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania — created this quick quiz.

If the button to take the quiz does not appear above, you can go to it here.

The attorney general represents the interests of the state and the public, and defends Pennsylvania’s laws in court. The job has also served as a stepping stone for running for higher office in the commonwealth, including the governorship.

This year, five Democrats and two Republicans are running for Pennsylvania attorney general. In many ways, the respective parties’ candidates are similar.

All five Democratic candidates have vowed to defend abortion access and the state’s election results while promising to take a holistic approach to addressing violent crime. The two Republican candidates — both veterans who have been prosecutors — are running on tough-on-crime platforms and say the state constitution doesn’t guarantee a right to abortion.

Spotlight PA’s government reporting team created this tool based on information from candidate websites, published interviews, debates hosted by ABC 27, and a forum hosted by Philadelphia Citizen, Spotlight PA, 6abc and WURD Radio.

