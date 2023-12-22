Chicago shelter death highlights city's migrant crisis

The recent death of a 5-year-old in a Chicago migrant shelter is highlighting a serious and growing crisis in the city. The news of the death comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to fly migrants from the southern border to blue state cities — with his new target Chicago in recent days.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the situation at the Chicago shelters and on the migrant crisis from Chicago Sun-Times reporter Michael Loria.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

