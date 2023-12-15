From Trump's trials to the history of hip-hop, NPR's can't-miss podcasts from 2023
2023 was a whirlwind year for podcasts across the NPR Network. With just two weeks left before 2024, now is the time to catch up on a few our favorite shows and seasons of the year.
The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.
The 13th Step
Trump's Trial
Listen to the latest episode, "Should the Jan 6 trial be televised? Trump and many journalists say yes."
Sugar Land
Listen to episode 1, "Who's Buried Here?"
Violation
Listen to episode 1, "Two Sons, Lost."
Body Electric
Listen to part 1, "So much sitting, looking at screens. Can we combat our sedentary lives?"
City of Tents: Veterans Row
Start with episode 1, "Welcome to the Neighborhood."
White Lies
Start the series with episode 1, "The Men on the Roof."
Ghost Herd
Check out KUOW and Northwest Public Broadcasting's new show Ghost Herd, starting with Part 1: The Empire Builders.
The Last Ride
Start listening with episode 1, "One deputy, two missing men."
50 Years of Hip-Hop
Get started with this dive into hip hop's origins and inspirations.
Taking Cover
Brave Little State
NPR's Jessica Green curated and produced this piece.
