WPSU-FM's Holiday Specials 2023

Here is the complete list of holiday specials on WPSU-FM for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve in 2023:

Tuesday, December 5

Candles Burning Brightly

8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5

Mindy Ratner hosts a delightful hour to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights. Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Hanukkah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Thursday, December 21

Margaret Bonds, composer of "The Ballad of the Brown King"

The Ballad of the Brown King

11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

Dr. Louise Toppin, a preeminent performer and scholar specializing in the concert repertoire of African American composers, presents the world premiere recording of Margaret Bonds’s “The Ballad of the Brown King.” With a libretto by Langston Hughes, this Christmas cantata focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus Christ. This gorgeous work is beautifully interpreted by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra, soloists soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and tenor Noah Stewart, with Malcolm J. Merriweather conducting.

Handel’s “Messiah” from The Pittsburgh Symphony

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 and 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Music Director Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and soloists in a concert performance of George Friedric Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah.”

Friday, December 22

Your Classical Christmas Favorites

10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

Join us this holiday season as we count down the top Christmas songs as voted on by listeners around the country in a two-hour special hosted by Tom Crann and Valerie Kahler from Your Classical.

Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22

Chicago’s fist lady of jazz, Dee Alexander, performs holiday classics with longtime collaborators pianist Miguel de la Cerna, bassist Junius Paul, and drummer Yussef Ernie Adams. Richard Steele hosts this one-hour special from the WFMT Radio Network.

A Jazz Piano Christmas

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them. The Kennedy Center and NPR present "A Jazz Piano Christmas," the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist and actress Melvis Santa — whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene — in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez.

WPSU’s Holiday Jazz

10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22

WPSU's Greg Petersen is your host for a swingin’ holiday edition of WPSU Jazz with tracks from Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Krall, Oscar Peterson, and of course, a whole lot more.

Saturday, December 23

American Routes

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23

Host Nick Spitzer celebrates the season with two eclectic hours of American roots music for the holiday season.

The Local Groove

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23

The Local Groove will air its annual holiday show, with some new music to spruce up the mantle in 2023. Plus our annual reading of "A Visit From St. Nick" by John Vickers Jones.

Sunday, December 24

A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

"A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" is the annual Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols and related seasonal Classical music. This celebration will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Holday Music from WPSU

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

WPSU's Kristine Allen hosts two hours of eclectic holiday tunes, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

A Chanticleer Christmas

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

This one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

This hour-long special is devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), Michael shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Bundle up and enjoy!

Holday Music from WPSU

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

WPSU's Kristine Allen hosts an hour of eclectic holiday tunes, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

Penn State School of Theatre

A Christmas Carol from Penn State

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Join us for a re-broadcast of a special Penn State School of Theatre and Centre Stage event, performed at the Playhouse Theatre at University Park. Hear Rick Lombardo’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" as a 1941 radio play. The production features professional artists in the School of Theatre’s faculty, along with students and community members.

Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas”

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in "An Appalachian Christmas." Hear holiday favorites including “The Cherry Tree Carol,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” and more. Plus, Mark O’Connor talks about the importance of fiddling in the development of early American music.

A Celtic Christmas

9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

Hear Christmas music from European folk traditions going back several centuries. Featuring artists Jim Sharkey, Eileen Ivers, Cherish the Ladies and more.

All Is Bright

10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, 12 p.m. Dec. 25.

All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offering an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene.

Monday, December 25

Holiday Music from WPSU

9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25

WPSU's Kristine Allen hosts two hours of eclectic holiday tunes, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

A Handel & Haydn Society Christmas

11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Celebrate the season with this hour-long special featuring Christmas choral music from America’s oldest continuously performing ensemble, Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society. Founded in 1815, the Society is celebrating their bicentennial season, including their 400th performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” Join Host Cale Wiggins for this program featuring music from the 15th century to the late 20th. A Christmas for all times.

All Is Bright

12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

"All Is Bright," with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene.

Welcome Christmas

1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Welcome the holiday with a VocalEssence holiday concert. It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

"A Christmas Carol" from Penn State

2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Join us for a re-broadcast of a special Penn State School of Theatre and Centre Stage event, performed at the Playhouse Theatre at University Park. Hear Rick Lombardo’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol," as a 1941 radio play, performed this season by professional artists on the School of Theatre’s faculty, along with students and members of the local community.

A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Hear the re-broadcast of "A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols," the Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal music. This special features one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Your Classical Christmas Favorites

8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Join us this holiday season as we count down the top Christmas songs as voted by you in a two-hour special hosted by Tom Crann and Valerie Kahler.

Handel’s “Messiah” from The Pittsburgh Symphony

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Music Director Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and soloists in a concert performance of George Friedric Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah.”

Tuesday, December 26

The Sounds of Kwanzaa

8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26

In this broadcast, Garrett McQueen offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

Sunday, December 31

2023 Remembered from The Current

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Join The Current in honoring the life, music and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2023 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds — from indie to influential — and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

From musicians and producers to industry icons, the playlist will feature legends like Tina Turner, David Crosby (CSNY, Byrds), Sinéad O'Connor, Tony Bennett, Jane Birkin, Astrud Gilberto, Burt Bacharach, Jeff Beck (The Yard Birds), Harry Belafonte, Andy Rourke (The Smiths), Gordon Lightfoot and many more. Host Jill Riley will highlight milestones in each artist's life and career, explore their lasting impact on the music world, and spin their most beloved songs.

The Local Groove Presents

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Groove locally this New Year’s Eve with special half-hour sets from Eric Ian Farmer and Adam and the Armadillos recorded live at WPSU-TV.

Toast of the Nation

9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 - 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

