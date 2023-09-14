Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra's 'Northern Lights' concert launches season with new leadership and visuals

The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra is starting its new season this Sunday with two new faces and a new visual element.

Gerardo Edelstein is the new music director at PCO. He is also the director of orchestral studies at Penn State, and is entering his 24th year with the university. He is also music director of the Philharmonic and Chamber Orchestras and the Penn’s Woods Music Festival.

Before becoming music director at PCO, Edelstein was the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor for 13 years.

Ian Duh is the new PCO executive director. He has appeared with the Williamsport and Altoona Symphonies and the Music at Penn’s Woods Festival Orchestra. Duh has served as the President of the Central PA Music Teachers Association since 2022.

Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra

The orchestra will perform its first program of the season on Sunday, called “Northern Lights.” It will be Edelstein’s first time conducting the group. He says there will be images projected at the recital hall for the first time during the performance.

“Some beautiful pictures of the Northern Lights, because this concert is all dedicated to composers from Scandinavia. So the audience will also have a little bit of a visual effect as they come to the hall,” Edelstein said.

The orchestra will play works by Sibelius, Soderlundh, and Grieg. Grieg's Symphony in C Minor will end the program.

“It has all the ingredients that a romantic symphony should have, you know, lashing harmonies, beautiful melodies, very well orchestrated,” Edelstein said.

The concert will be held at the recital hall on the Penn State University Park campus Sunday, Sept. 17 starting at 3 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the door before the event.

