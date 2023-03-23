Free medical services available at a popup clinic in Spring Mills this weekend

It can be difficult for uninsured and underinsured families to get proper healthcare, but Remote Area Medical is hoping to help by bringing its popup clinic to Centre County this weekend.

The free clinic will offer dental cleanings or fillings, eye exams and glaucoma testing, women's health exams, and general health exams.

Hannah Klatte is a member of Remote Area Medical’s Penn State chapter, which organized this clinic. She said this weekend’s clinic is open to everyone.

“This is really something that, if anyone needs help, don’t hesitate to come to the clinic to get it because we’re not screening for any insurance, we’re not screening your ID or anything like that," Klatte said. "We're not trying to have a specific population benefit from these clinics. If you need it, definitely come and make the use of our resources.”

The clinic will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate School in Spring Mills, starting at 6 a.m. both days.

Organizers encourage everyone who’d like services, especially dental, to arrive as early as possible. The parking lot will open at midnight. Closing time will depend on capacity.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services when attending. But medical services will be offered to every patient.