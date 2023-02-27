The Ukrainian folk band Korinya will perform in State College and raise funds for a Ukrainian town

Korinya Folk Band will bring traditional Ukrainian music to State College this weekend, with proceeds going toward helping a Ukrainian city that has been damaged by the ongoing war.

One year and one day since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Korinya Folk Band will bring their music to State College.

The band describes itself as a contemporary folk band with a fresh sound. They encourage listeners to stomp, clap, and dance as they perform in traditional Ukrainian costumes.

All proceeds will go to a State College charity called Sister's Sister, which is funding aid to help the Ukrainian city of Nizhyn. According to the charity's website, the money will help Nizhyn restore its hot water and heating infrastructure.

Alina Kuzma does lead vocals for the group. She said the music is for everyone and can help non-Ukrainians form connections to the war.

"Music makes us feel better," Kuzma said. "It grounds us, and we think that it's kind of a synergetic way of bringing the conflict to people and making some kind of connection past just headlines and really gory statistics."

The concert will take place at The State Theatre Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the box office. Additional donations will be accepted in the lobby of the theater by check, cash, Zelle or Venmo.

The Penn State Ukrainian Society will also be hosting a vigil to commemorate the victims of the war in Ukraine Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Allen Street gates in State College.