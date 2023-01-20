A Penn State webinar will teach the top-ranked Volumetrics diet plan

The Volumetrics diet plan, ranked as one of the nation’s best in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report, will be the topic of a webinar series offered by Penn State Extension.

If you want to try a new diet this year, the six-part Volumetrics webinar will present the fundamentals of building a healthy diet and emphasize sustainable eating patterns for lifelong weight management.

“Empowering people to understand how to make better choices and to tweak their favorite foods," Barbara Rolls said. "You can still eat a lot of your favorite foods by following the tips that we give about reducing calorie density.”

Rolls teaches nutrition at Penn State and is also the developer of the Volumetrics plan. She said the goal of her program is sustainability and finding a diet that is enjoyable.

“A lot of people, when they are managing their weight, think that they have to eat completely differently — I have to give up all my favorite foods — and that’s not sustainable," Rolls said. "You need, when you’re managing weight, to find a plan that you enjoy and keep doing and that’s a good balance of healthy nutrients.”

The six-part series will take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday starting February 1. The deadline to register is January 30.