Is the Russian oil cap working?

A European price cap on Russian oil came into effect this week. The cap is just the latest step by the West as it goes after Russia’s all-important oil revenues and attempts to dent Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The big question is whether this cap is having the desired effect. To answer that and much more, Amrita Sen from Energy Aspects speaks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.