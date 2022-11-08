© 2022 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Centre County votes in the 2022 midterm election

WPSU | By Casey Zanowic
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST
Casey Zanowic
WPSU
Political signs were set up outside the State College Municipal Building for Election Day. The Municipal building was one of several polling places in Downtown State College.

Voters in Pennsylvania and across the country turned out to take part in the 2022 midterm election Tuesday.

Jordan Emely is the judge of elections at the polling place in the State College Municipal Building. He said the number of voters was similar to past years.

“It’s not under or above. I would say it's right around where I expected it to be at this point,” he said.

Emely said mail-in ballots will also play a role. By Monday evening, more than 15,000 voters in Centre County had returned a mail ballot

“You also have to take into account mail-in ballots are going to factor into that too," Emely said. "If there’s less than 2018 right now, that gap is because of those mail-in ballots.”

He expects to see higher voter turnout across the board and across the country.

“I think you’re just going to see higher percentages of people voting on both sides and I think that’s a good thing,” Emely said.

Poll workers and government officials said official results will be available within a few days, and they are asking voters to be patient as they count ballots.

Tags
2022 Electionmidterm elections
Casey Zanowic
Casey Zanowic is a WPSU radio news intern for fall 2022.
See stories by Casey Zanowic