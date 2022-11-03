Democrats Shapiro and Fetterman hold "Get Out the Vote" rally at Penn State

With Election Day less than a week away, candidates are making their final pushes to get voters to the polls.

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, joined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Old Main Lawn last night as part of Shapiro’s “Get Out the Vote” bus tour across Pennsylvania.

Fetterman told the crowd about his stance on issues like abortion rights and filibustering. He also mentioned his recent stroke, but said he’d be able to do the job of Senator.

“I got knocked down and I got back up. Everyone that ever got knocked down in Pennsylvania that ever had to get back up, every forgotten community all across Pennsylvania that got knocked down has to be built back up. In January I know I’m gonna feel even better and [Oz] will still be a fraud,” Fetterman said.

Shapiro said he would fight for all Pennsylvanians, no matter their race, religion, or sexual orientation.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not freedom to tell women what they’re allowed to do with their bodies, that’s not freedom. It’s not freedom to tell our schoolchildren what books they’re allowed to read. That's not freedom. It’s not freedom to say to our workers, you can work a 40-hour work week, but you can’t be a member of a union. That's not freedom," Shapiro said. "And it sure as hell isn’t freedom to say you can go vote, but he’s gonna pick the winner. That’s not freedom.”

Shapiro emphasized the importance of this election and encouraged the audience to get out and vote.

“My name might be the one on the ballot but it's your rights, it's your future that’s on the line right now," Shapiro said.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polling places in Pennsylvania will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

