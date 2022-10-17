State College Community Oversight Board asking for feedback on proposed Civilian Complaint Process

After the fatal police shooting of Osaze Osagie, the State College Borough Council created the Community Oversight Board to monitor police interactions with the public throughout the borough.

Osagie was an African American man with autism. In March 2019, his father contacted the police for help. When the officers performed a mental health check, they shot Osagie after he confronted them with a knife.

Now, the Community Oversight Board is creating something new for residents — a Civilian Complaint Process.

It's a way for people to file reports about police misconduct or violence.

Cynthia Young chairs the Community Oversight Board. She said the public's input on the drafted Civilian Complaint Process is necessary for success, which is why there are two open-house meetings coming up.

The meetings will take place at the State College Municipal Building on Wednesday at noon-1:30 p.m. and Oct. 26, 7-8:30p.m.

Young said she especially wants to see the younger State College population get involved in the conversation.

"One thing I would suggest or urge is that students really get involved in this process because there really is a lot of interaction between students and the SCPD at off-campus events, and it is a significant demographic that could be using the Civilian Complaint Process," Young said.

After the Community Oversight Board considers public input, the final draft of the Civilian Complaint Process will go to the State College Borough Council for approval.