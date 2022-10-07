Lycoming County to hand-count 2020 ballots

Lycoming County will hand-count ballots from the 2020 Presidential election.

Director of Elections Forrest K. Lehman says the board of elections voted 2-1 for the count at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He declined to comment on the reasons for the vote.

The board of elections will hand-count ballots from the presidential election and the election for state attorney general, county director of administration Matthew McDermott confirmed Wednesday.

County Commissioners Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare voted for the hand count and Commissioner Richard Mirabito voted against the measure, Lehman said.

According to official results on the county's website, former president Donald Trump had 69 percent of Lycoming County's votes in 2020 and president Joe Biden had 28 percent.

In the attorney general’s race, Democrat and current gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro got 30 percent of the county’s vote, while Republican Heather Heidelbaugh won 66 percent of Lycoming County voters in the 2020 election.