State College area residents in need of Monkeypox vaccines should contact the DOH for guidance

The spread of monkeypox can be a particular concern on college campuses. Penn State’s University Health Services is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to address local Monkeypox concerns.

That's according to Rebecca Simcik, the medical director at University Health Services. She said they have testing available for students, but do not currently have vaccines. Students who believe they qualify for the vaccine and do not need to be tested should go directly to the state Department of Health.

“For vaccine needs, that’s really resting with the Department of Health right now. They have good supply and we understand that they are administering locally in State College," Simcik said.

The Department of Health said they’re receiving a limited supply of vaccines from the Federal Strategic National Stockpile. However, they would not say how many doses are being sent to State College or where they’re available.

If you think you have been exposed, or believe you qualify as high-risk, the DOH said to contact them or your local healthcare provider for vaccination.

The phone number to contact the department of health is 877-PA-HEALTH.