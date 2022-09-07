Health Minute: Tailgating Safety

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

Football season and tailgating are in full swing.

Keep these safety tips in mind as you plan your tailgate day. Have a stadium buddy or group to stay together and look after each other. Have a designated driver. Every day around 28 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes.

Keep your food safe by ensuring proper chilling and storage. Remember the saying—if in doubt, toss it out. Practice good grill safety and have a fire extinguisher and first aid kit handy.

Some final tips are to wear sunscreen, a hat, and stay well hydrated by drinking water. Learn more at safewise.com and at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, nhtsa.gov.

Go team!