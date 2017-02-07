New Mix: Future Islands, The Black Angels, Jacaszek, More

It's starting to feel like every show this year is going to have music inspired or shaped in some way by social and political unrest. This week, that means a dark and gritty new cut about greed and corruption from The Black Angels, and singer David Bazan's (relatively) uplifting plea for empathy in his new song, "Care."

But we've also got plenty of other music to lift you up, including the wistful but celebratory new song from Future Islands called "Ran," and an epic, shape-shifting rock cut from the Athens, Ga. band Oak House. NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and Marissa Lorusso stop by the studio to turn us on to a couple of their favorite new discoveries, including some pure pop joy from a New York group called Charly Bliss, and the Japanese experimental psych-rock band Sundays & Cybele.

Bob also shares some arresting ear-candy from the Polish composer Jacaszek and the English singer-songwriter Johnny Flynn.

But we begin the show with some good news: "When the sun dies, the charred, lifeless remains of Earth will leave no evidence that humanity ever existed at all!"

-- Robin Hilton

