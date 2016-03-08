© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Sturgill Simpson, Beth Orton, Julianna Barwick, Damien Jurado, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published March 8, 2016 at 12:43 PM EST
Top row: Sturgill Simpson, Beth Orton; Bottom row: Damien Jurado, Julianna Barwick
Courtesy of the artists
Top row: Sturgill Simpson, Beth Orton; Bottom row: Damien Jurado, Julianna Barwick

This week on All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton talk about Sturgill Simpson's more rock-inspired sound and how parenthood inspired Simpson's new LP, A Sailor's Guide To Earth. Bob also plays some great, guitar-driven rock from Weaves and Heron Oblivion.

Also on the show: British singer-songwriter Beth Orton returns to her electronic-folk roots and Damien Jurado winds down his trilogy of concept albums. Plus we've got new music from singer Julianna Barwick, from electronic producer James Hinton under the name The Range and a cartoony, horror-inspired song from producer John Congleton and his new band The Nighty Nite.

