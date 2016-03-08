New Mix: Sturgill Simpson, Beth Orton, Julianna Barwick, Damien Jurado, More

This week on All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton talk about Sturgill Simpson's more rock-inspired sound and how parenthood inspired Simpson's new LP, A Sailor's Guide To Earth. Bob also plays some great, guitar-driven rock from Weaves and Heron Oblivion.

Also on the show: British singer-songwriter Beth Orton returns to her electronic-folk roots and Damien Jurado winds down his trilogy of concept albums. Plus we've got new music from singer Julianna Barwick, from electronic producer James Hinton under the name The Range and a cartoony, horror-inspired song from producer John Congleton and his new band The Nighty Nite.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.