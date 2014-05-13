New Mix: Premieres From Nico Vega, Joe Henry, More

Hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton kick off this week's All Songs Considered with a song that's 160 years old but still resonates. Guitarist Marisa Anderson offers a transporting, solo electric version of Stephen Foster's "Hard Times Come Again No More," an ever-relevant tune about pausing to enjoy "life's pleasures and count its many tears."

Also on the show, we've got premieres from singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Henry, and the rapturous rock group Nico Vega. Henry's epic new song, "Sparrow," from his upcoming album Invisible Hour, is a deeply moving reflection on a long life filled with awe and wonder, while Nico Vega's "I'm On Fire" is a joyful, fist-pumping pop ode to "funky dance" moves.

Plus, a stunning, mostly a cappella song showcasing the gorgeous voice of Danish singer Majke Voss Romme; the gnarled, shape shifting beats of Dub Thompson; and Priests, a D.C. band making punk rock for the 21st century.

