Deep Read: 'A War Between States And Corporations'

We come across all these fascinating books that we don't have time to dig into on the regular Planet Money podcast. So we're trying something new.

From time to time, we'll offer a special, bonus podcast where we talk to big thinkers about their ideas.

Today, Adam Davidson talks to Ian Bremmer about his new book, The End of the Free Market: Who Wins the War Between States and Corporations?



Bremmer argues that free-market capitalism is increasingly conflicting with "state capitalism," where states use markets for political gain.

He cites the recent conflict between China and Google as an example. He says, ultimately, the conflict wasn't about freedom of speech or human rights. It was about China supporting a Chinese search company called Baidu.

"The Chinese government preferred a private company, but a Chinese private company — Baidu," he says.

