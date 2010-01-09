Laura Veirs: A 'July Flame' In Winter

With much of the country in a deep freeze this week, it might be good therapy to daydream about summer. July Flame is the summery title of the new album from Laura Veirs. She's known for writing songs about the great outdoors, and this new record — her seventh — is no exception.

You needn't look any further than the title track as a way to warm up; it's about a peach grown in Veirs' home of Oregon. She saw the peach at a farmer's market and thought it was such a great name that it eventually became a song.

To hear the full Veirs interview with Mary Louise Kelly, click the audio link above. And don't forget that you can hear the entirety of July Flame right here until Jan. 12.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.