'Legends en Espanol' Depicts Latino Icons

People en Español magazine's new book titled Legends en Espanol is a carefully crafted collection showcasing superstars of the 20th century from film and theater to dance and music. They have influenced both Latino culture and mainstream America.

The top 100 Latin entertainers are immortalized through full-color photos and essays. From Jennifer Lopez to Celia Cruz, Desi Arnaz to Shakira, the book recognizes the diverse cultures of the 42 million Hispanics in America today. The book includes several generations of well-loved stars, paying homage to those who have passed, as well as a tribute to the living.

Nicole Raymond, executive editor at People en Español, joins NPR's Felix Contreras, who covers jazz, world music, and Latino arts and culture, in a discussion about the book.

