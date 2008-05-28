Artist Types Your Letters to the Next President

/ /

Artist Sheryl Oring worried that too many people's voices were shut out of the political process. Oring decided to help fix that by setting up a typewriter in public places and taking dictation for letters to the next commander in chief.

Oring calls her project "I Wish to Say," and so far she has typed tens of thousands of notes from people all over the world. She keeps one copy for herself and sends the other to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "So you want to send a letter to the next president," she tells the people who sit at her table. "How would you like to start?"

