© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Standard Operating Procedure' at Abu Ghraib

Published May 14, 2008 at 11:01 AM EDT
In <em>Standard Operating Procedure</em> Errol Morris and Philip Gourevitch investigate the prisoner abuse that occurred at Abu Ghraib.
Marco Di Lauro
/
Getty Images
In Standard Operating Procedure Errol Morris and Philip Gourevitch investigate the prisoner abuse that occurred at Abu Ghraib.
Join the Discussion blog promo
/
/

In 2004, CBS News aired a series of shocking photographs from Abu Ghraib prison, revealing the torture and abuse of Iraqi prisoners at the hands of American soldiers.

When filmmaker Errol Morris and writer Philip Gourevitch saw those graphic images, they wanted to understand what happened and why. They embarked on a new project, Standard Operating Procedure, a film and a book that incorporate 200 hours of interviews with the soldier photographers present at Abu Ghraib.

Philip Gourevitch talks with Neal Conan about Standard Operating Procedure, in which soldiers explain how they rationalized their actions, creating a troubling portrait of the human capacity for violence and cruelty.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories