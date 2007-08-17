© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Psychology of Stocks

Published August 17, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT

It has been a bumpy ride on Wall Street this week. Could psychological theories help explain what is happening on the trading floor? Investment strategist Michael Mauboussin, author of More Than You Know: Finding Financial Wisdom in Unconventional Places, discusses the science of stocks.

Michael Mauboussin, author, More Than You Know: Finding Financial Wisdom in Unconventional Places; chief investment strategist, Legg Mason Capital Management; adjunct professor of business, Columbia University

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories