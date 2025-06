This month, hear Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations” for cello and orchestra from the Penns Woods Music Festival, featuring cellist Kim Cook; “Two Eastern Pictures” by Gustav Holst, performed by the Oriana Singers; and Two Rhapsodies by Charles Martin Loeffler for Oboe, Viola and Piano, played by oboist Andreas Oeste, violist Tim Deighton, and pianist Melody Quah.