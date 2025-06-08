In Performance at Penn State: March 2025

This month, hear The overture to the opera “Cephale et Procris,” composed in 1694 by Elizabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre, played by the Penn State Early Music Ensemble; six songs by Johannes Brahms, arranged for cello and piano from the Penns Woods Music Festival; “Five Improvisations” by Amy Beach, played by PSU pianist Timothy Shafer; and a suite from the ballet, “Daphnis et Chloe” by Maurice Ravel, played by the Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Gerardo Edelstein.