In Performance at Penn State

In Performance at Penn State: March 2025

By Kristine Allen
Published March 24, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT

This month, hear The overture to the opera “Cephale et Procris,” composed in 1694 by Elizabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre, played by the Penn State Early Music Ensemble; six songs by Johannes Brahms, arranged for cello and piano from the Penns Woods Music Festival; “Five Improvisations” by Amy Beach, played by PSU pianist Timothy Shafer; and a suite from the ballet, “Daphnis et Chloe” by Maurice Ravel, played by the Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Gerardo Edelstein.

Kristine Allen
Kristine Allen is Program Director of WPSU-FM. She also files feature stories for WPSU on the arts, culture, science, and more. When she's not at WPSU, Kris enjoys playing folk fiddle, acting, singing and portrait-sketching. She is also a self-confessed "science geek." Kris started working in public radio in college, at age 17, and says she "just couldn't stop."
