In Performance at Penn State: February 2025

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, we’ll observe Black History Month with an hour devoted to performances of music in the African and African American choral traditions by Penn State’s student choir, Essence of Joy. The program is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Anthony Leach, who leads the choir in all of the performances on this program. We’ll also hear some comments from Dr. Leach from a 2011 interview, and from the concert stage.

