In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear an opera overture by Domenico Cimarosa from the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra; the Penn State Philharmonic in the overture, “From the South” by Sir Edward Elgar; and PSU faculty members Margaret Fey, bassoon and Timothy Shafer, piano in a piece called “Mathematics” by contemporary composer Alyssa Morris.