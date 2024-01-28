© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Performance at Penn State

In Performance at Penn State: December 2023

Published December 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear “Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Maurice Ravel, from the Penns Woods Music Festival; a sonata for clarinet and piano by Marion Bauer from a faculty recital; The Penn State Glee Club singing Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria” and “Elegy for a Young American,” written in tribute to President John F. Kennedy by Ronald Lo Presti and played by the Penn State Symphonic Band.

In Performance at Penn State