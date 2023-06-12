In Performance at Penn State: June 2023

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear the lively suite, “Café Music” by Paul Schoenfield, played by musicians from the Penns Woods Music Festival. Then we’ll hear larger ensembles, led by two young women conductors studying at Penn State: hear the “Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture” by Tchiakovsky from the Penn State Philharmonic, conducted by Fernanda Lastra; and the “English Folk Song Suite” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, played by Penn State’s Concert band led by Leila Gil.