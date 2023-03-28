© 2023 WPSU
In Performance at Penn State: January 2023

Published January 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST
In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear music by 20th century Russian composwer Marina Dranishnikova, played by Penn State faculty members Andreas Osete, oboe & Melody Quah, piano; “Hark, I hear the harps eternal,” a traditional hymn arranged by Alice Parker and performed by Penn State’s Oriana Singers, directed by Jane Glocke; And pianist Melody Quah as soloist in Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra, conducted by Gerardo Edelstein.

