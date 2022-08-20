In Performance at Penn State: August 2022

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program showcasing performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear Penn State faculty cellist Kim Cook with pianist Svetlana Rodionova performing “Vocalise” by Sergei Rachmaninoff; Penn State’s Essence of Joy singing “Listen to the Lambs” by R. Nathaniel Dett, with soprano soloist Chloe Braden; and the Symphony No. 1 in C by George Bizet conducted by Gerardo Edelstein at the 2016 Penns Woods Music Festival.