What are the 12 Degrees of Wellness?

Christina Lightner, PhD, CRNP, WHNP-BC, CNE (she/her), is an Assistant Teaching Professor and Coordinator of Academic Wellness at the Penn State University Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. She is an advocate for personal health and well-being and aims to inspire others to live their best life. Dr. Lightner integrates wellness into the College environment through her leadership, connections with faculty and staff, and offering student support. She is a Registered Nurse and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner – Board Certified (WHNP-BC) in Pennsylvania and has 16 years of experience as a nurse and teacher in labor and delivery, women’s health, maternal-child nursing, and simulation coordination. She is a National League for Nursing Certified Nurse Educator (CNE®), a trained facilitator for the Creating Opportunities for Personal Empowerment program, and a Mental Health First Aider. Dr. Lightner earned her Associate Degree in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from Penn State University, a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in Women’s Health from the University of Cincinnati, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Episode Transcript:

Lindsey Whissel Fenton: If you're motivated to improve your wellness but sometimes struggle to integrate positive practices into the demands of daily life, you're in the right place. I'm Lindsey Whissel Fenton with 12 Degrees on WPSU. 12 Degrees is a new wellness initiative that explores the full spectrum of wellness by breaking down the twelve interconnected areas that shape how we feel and function. To kick things off, I'm going to talk with one of my 12 Degrees podcast co-hosts, Dr. Christina Lightner, an assistant teaching professor at Penn State.

Lindsey Whissel Fenton: Christina, let's start with the fundamentals. What is wellness?

Christina Lightner: Yeah, we can often use the terms wellness, wellbeing and health interchangeably. But there are some important differences. Wellbeing is more about perceptions, and health describes our ability to function physically, emotionally, and mentally. Whereas wellness is more about the set of actions we take and choices we make to support our health that are proactive and preventative.

Lindsey Whissel Fenton: What are the 12 Degrees of wellness that you focus on?

Christina Lightner: So, the 12 Degrees that we focus on at the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing are physical wellness: maintaining a healthy body. Intellectual wellness encourages lifelong learning and engaging in mentally stimulating activities. Social wellness involves fostering a sense of belonging and developing healthy relationships. Financial wellness focuses on planning for the future and trying to reduce financial stress. Emotional wellness encompasses emotional regulation, resilience, and seeking support when needed. Digital wellness involves maintaining boundaries between digital and offline life. Spiritual wellness involves exploring personal values and meaning in life. Environmental wellness encourages awareness and responsibility for personal and global impact on the environment. Career wellness focuses on maintaining a work-life balance and finding satisfaction in work. Creative wellness encourages self-expression through whatever brings you happiness in that creative realm. Cultural wellness celebrates diversity and awareness of different cultural perspectives, but it also involves understanding our own traditions and engaging in practices that are personally meaningful and enriching. Service wellness highlights the importance of contributing to the well-being of others through community service.

Lindsey Whissel Fenton: That might sound overwhelming to some of our listeners, so we want to assure you that all of these degrees truly are interconnected, and there are so many small ways to nurture each degree.

Christina Lightner: Lindsey, you bring up such an important point. Often, we picture big commitments, but wellness can be found in small, meaningful moments woven into our daily lives. Like taking a deep breath before answering an email or choosing to do a five-minute stretch before bed instead of scrolling on our phones. So, it's about sustainability, and it's about finding what works for you and being kind to yourself in the process.

Lindsey Whissel Fenton: I don't know about you, Christina, but once I'm in a good routine, it feels pretty easy to maintain. It's that first step that can feel so intimidating.

Christina Lightner: Yeah, I can totally relate with that. Getting started is often the hardest part, but the truth is, small, intentional choices add up over time, and the more we invest in wellness, the more benefits we experience. And every small choice matters.

Lindsey Whissel Fenton: That was Dr. Christina Lightner, an assistant teaching professor at Penn State, explaining the twelve degrees of wellness that impact how we feel and function. This interview is part of 12 Degrees, a program and podcast from PSU in collaboration with the Penn State Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. Learn more at wellness-dot-psu-dot-edu. I'm Lindsey Whissel Fenton, WPSU.

[END OF TRANSCRIPT]

