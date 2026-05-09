Your Ticket to the Best State Fair Crafts with Smithsonian Curator Mary Savig

Join us for a fascinating discussion with Smithsonian Curator Mary Savig on the history and significance of craft at state fairs—from blue-ribbon quilts to sculpted butter cows, and so much more!

A Dolly Parton crop art portrait. Size-96 cowboy boots. A button quilt. State Fairs: Growing American Craft features more than 100 photos of extraordinary and unconventional crafts from state and tribal fairs, including needlework, basketry, jewelry, ceramics, crop art, butter sculpture, and saddles. The catalog highlights personal stories and regional and cultural traditions, creating a vibrant portrait of American life. Come one, come all! State Fairs has a little something for everyone.

Register now to hear about the fascinating (and often surprising) world of American state fair crafts!

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4561

About the Author:

Mary Savig is The Fleur and Charles Bresler Curator-in-Charge of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery. She holds a PhD in American Studies from the University of Maryland, College Park.

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