Winter Stillness: Mindfulness & Watercolor Workshop

Slow down during the busy winter season with an afternoon of mindfulness, close looking, and creative exploration. Inspired by Winter on the Schuylkill, a painting in the American Collection of the Palmer, begin with a guided mindfulness experience in the gallery, taking time to notice the painting’s colors, atmosphere, and quiet beauty. Then, create your own winter landscape in watercolor while exploring the calming, meditative qualities of artmaking. Presented in partnership with Kaleidoscope PA, an art and wellness company located in Lemont. No art experience is necessary. Just come ready to pause, notice, and create.

Adults (18+) Registration required.

Fee: $35