Winter Reflections Craft Show 2026

The 2026 South Hills Winter Reflections Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This popular annual event will feature vendors offering handmade goods, gift items, homemade food, and more. Admission and parking are FREE.

Santa will be making a special appearance from noon – 2 p.m.

The show will be held at South Hills School of Business & Technology at 480 Waupelani Drive, State College, PA 16801. Website: https://www.southhills.edu/events/ Event contact: Barb Chadick - bchadick@southhills.edu 814-234-7755 VENDOR APPLICATIONS WELCOME! LOW TABLE FEES!

