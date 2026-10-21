Winter Reflections Craft Show 2026
Winter Reflections Craft Show 2026
The 2026 South Hills Winter Reflections Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This popular annual event will feature vendors offering handmade goods, gift items, homemade food, and more. Admission and parking are FREE.
Santa will be making a special appearance from noon – 2 p.m.
The show will be held at South Hills School of Business & Technology at 480 Waupelani Drive, State College, PA 16801. Website: https://www.southhills.edu/events/ Event contact: Barb Chadick - bchadick@southhills.edu 814-234-7755 VENDOR APPLICATIONS WELCOME! LOW TABLE FEES!
South Hills School of Business and Technology.
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Hills School of Business & Technology
South Hills School of Business and Technology.
480 Waupelani DriveState College , Pennsylvania 16801
814-234-7755