Winter Nature Journaling

Start your winter journaling journey with the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, December 5 at 10:30am! Participants are encouraged to bring something from nature with them that will be used during the program. We begin with the 15-minute presentation, "Getting Started with Nature Journaling", and the remaining hour is focused on making a collage in our nature journal composed of sketches of pieces of nature brought by you and other participants. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSficmGh2Se_kPekkZBG9zzO3jP7wsu0xWIv9QK8Fr7gJo_WyQ/viewform