© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter Craft Market- 49th Annual Juried

Winter Craft Market- 49th Annual Juried

Join us for a State College community favorite holiday tradition! The 49th Annual Juried State Winter Craft Market is happening on Saturday, December 5th, at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre. Discover unique, handcrafted treasures from over 60 juried Pennsylvania artists including painters, woodworkers, jewelers, potters, photographers along with multimedia, leather, fiber, paper, and glass artists. It's the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts, meet many talented PA artisans in person, and cross paths with community friends while shopping.

Date: Saturday, December 5th
Time: 9am-5pm

Admission: $5 (cash only), and children 12 and under are free

Parking: Free and accessible

Nittany Valley Sports Centre
$5 Cash Only/ Children 12 and Under Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Central PA Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen
NA
wintercraftmarket@gmail.com
http://wintercraftmarket.com
Nittany Valley Sports Centre
177 Champion Drive
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
http://www.thecentrepa.com/