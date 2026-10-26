Winter Craft Market- 49th Annual Juried
Winter Craft Market- 49th Annual Juried
Join us for a State College community favorite holiday tradition! The 49th Annual Juried State Winter Craft Market is happening on Saturday, December 5th, at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre. Discover unique, handcrafted treasures from over 60 juried Pennsylvania artists including painters, woodworkers, jewelers, potters, photographers along with multimedia, leather, fiber, paper, and glass artists. It's the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts, meet many talented PA artisans in person, and cross paths with community friends while shopping.
Date: Saturday, December 5th
Time: 9am-5pm
Admission: $5 (cash only), and children 12 and under are free
Parking: Free and accessible
Nittany Valley Sports Centre
$5 Cash Only/ Children 12 and Under Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Central PA Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen
NA
wintercraftmarket@gmail.com
Nittany Valley Sports Centre
177 Champion DriveState College, Pennsylvania 16803