Winter Craft Market- 49th Annual Juried

Join us for a State College community favorite holiday tradition! The 49th Annual Juried State Winter Craft Market is happening on Saturday, December 5th, at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre. Discover unique, handcrafted treasures from over 60 juried Pennsylvania artists including painters, woodworkers, jewelers, potters, photographers along with multimedia, leather, fiber, paper, and glass artists. It's the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts, meet many talented PA artisans in person, and cross paths with community friends while shopping.

Date: Saturday, December 5th

Time: 9am-5pm

Admission: $5 (cash only), and children 12 and under are free

Parking: Free and accessible