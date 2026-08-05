Window Keeper Workshop

Limited spots available - register today!

To learn more about the workshop and to register, scan the QR code or go to bit.ly/windowkeeperprintfactory.

Workshop Details

Date: Sunday, September 19th

Time: 1:00 - 3:00 PM

Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA

This event is part of Window Keeper: Community Workshops, a statewide initiative of PA Humanities that brings Pennsylvanians together to reflect on our shared history and imagine the future of democracy. Window Keeper: Community Workshops is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Pennsylvania state legislators, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and individual donor Randall Miller.