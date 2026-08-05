Window Keeper Workshop
Window Keeper Workshop
Limited spots available - register today!
To learn more about the workshop and to register, scan the QR code or go to bit.ly/windowkeeperprintfactory.
Workshop Details
Date: Sunday, September 19th
Time: 1:00 - 3:00 PM
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA
This event is part of Window Keeper: Community Workshops, a statewide initiative of PA Humanities that brings Pennsylvanians together to reflect on our shared history and imagine the future of democracy. Window Keeper: Community Workshops is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Pennsylvania state legislators, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and individual donor Randall Miller.
The Print Factory Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com