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Where You Stand: A Business Check-In for Women Entrepreneurs

Where You Stand: A Business Check-In for Women Entrepreneurs

A lunchtime business check-in with the Entrepreneurship Collective of Changemaker Collective. Take stock of where your business stands, set your next move, and get support from other women business owners. RSVP at hvchangemakers.com/events.

Happy Valley LaunchBox
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Changemaker Collective
connect@hvchangemakers.com
https://www.hvchangemakers.com
Happy Valley LaunchBox
123 S Burrowes St, 2nd Floor
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
https://happyvalley.launchbox.psu.edu