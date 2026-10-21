Where You Stand: A Business Check-In for Women Entrepreneurs
Where You Stand: A Business Check-In for Women Entrepreneurs
A lunchtime business check-in with the Entrepreneurship Collective of Changemaker Collective. Take stock of where your business stands, set your next move, and get support from other women business owners. RSVP at hvchangemakers.com/events.
Happy Valley LaunchBox
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Changemaker Collective
connect@hvchangemakers.com
Happy Valley LaunchBox
123 S Burrowes St, 2nd FloorState College, Pennsylvania 16801