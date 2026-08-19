“What is Justice”: Disability, Justice and Community Poetry Workshop Series Part 2: “Finding Our Voice”

Local poets are invited to register for workshops and a public event that celebrates the use of words for good. The “What is Justice”: Disability, Justice and Community Poetry Workshop series features two workshops starting Sept. 2 and culminates in a public performance Sept. 16.

Join award-winning author and poet Terry Watson and State College’s inaugural Poet Laureate Carmin Wong for a unique community-centered examination of words, storytelling, disability, race and justice.

”Finding Our Voice” will reflect on selected poems and the stories they tell and how they help us to process and understand the world. Participants will discuss techniques to translate lived experience into creative work and will begin the process of developing personal narratives through poetry.

The workshop series is free and open to the public but limited to 14 participants. Participants are asked to attend both in-person workshops and a free public performance in September.