“What is Justice”: Disability, Justice and Community Poetry Workshop Series Part 1: “Reading, Reflection and Discovery”

Local poets are invited to register for workshops and a public event that celebrates the use of words for good. The “What is Justice”: Disability, Justice and Community Poetry Workshop series features two workshops starting Sept. 2 and culminates in a public performance Sept. 16.

Join award-winning author and poet Terry Watson and State College’s inaugural Poet Laureate Carmin Wong for a unique community-centered examination of words, storytelling, disability, race and justice.

Part 1: ”Reading, Reflection, and Discovery” will explore poetry within the disability and racial justice diasporas by examining intersectionality as a theme. Participants will share "What Is My Story?" writing and reflection exercises and discussions.

The workshop series is free and open to the public but limited to 14 participants. Participants are asked to attend both in-person workshops and a free public performance in September.

