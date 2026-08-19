“What is Justice” Community Poetry Performance and Celebration

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

Livestreamed and at 3 Dots Downtown, 137 E. Beaver Ave., State College

Celebrate the power of poetry to build connection, understanding, and belonging. The What is Justice Community Poetry Performance and Celebration highlights the work of activist-writers in State College and the Centre Region. Poets and speakers will share original work and engage in collective storytelling and reflection.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Attendees can watch in person at 3 Dots Downtown or via a livestream.