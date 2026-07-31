We're Building a New Playground!

During the Arbor Day celebration on April 25, 2026, children from across the community shared their ideas and creativity during KABOOM! Design Day. Their drawings and suggestions helped inspire the design for a brand new playground at Autumnwood Park.

Now, the community is invited to help bring that vision to life. Volunteers are needed to assist with the construction of the new community playspace. Join the community in creating a fun, safe, and welcoming place for children to play for years to come.

Breakfast and lunch from local businesses as well as water will be provided. Gloves and other safety materials will be provided for the projects that require them. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt to wear during the project.

Opportunities are available for people of all skill levels and abilities, and no special experience is required. Whether you can help with building, organizing materials, registration tables, First Aid/CPR or supporting the event in other ways, your time and effort will make a lasting impact for local children and families for years to come!