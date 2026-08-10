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Watercolor Materials Lab

Watercolor Materials Lab

Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom

Join art history professor Sarah K. Rich and staff of the Center for Virtual/Material Studies (CV/MS) and Palmer Museum of Art for a hands-on Watercolor Materials Lab exploring historic watercolor paints. Complementing special exhibition Out of the Shadows: Drawing and Watercolors by American Women mounted by the Palmer’s summer curatorial interns and curator Janine Yorimoto Boldt, we will examine a 19th-century paint box as well as several watercolor cakes produced by famous Parisian color-makers of the period. Participants will also make watercolor paint and attempt to replicate some effects achieved in paintings from the exhibition.

Free! Space is limited and registration is required. Register below for the lab. Participants will receive a confirmation email from museum staff to confirm registration. Limited to 24 participants.

For additional information or questions about the program, contact Keri Mongelluzzo, educator for academic engagement and access, at klm556@psu.edu.

Palmer Museum of Art
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/